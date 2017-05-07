Recent fires highlight danger
Wed, 07/05/2017 - 7:04pm News Staff
Four blazes ignite amid warm, dry weather
By Roberta Marquette-Strain
Gunnison County has experienced four fire incidents over the past two weeks as danger remains "high" due to warm, dry temperatures and windy weather.
The most recent fire happened around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 3 eight-and-a-half miles north of Gunnison along Hwy. 135. According to
