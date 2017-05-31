Ready to ride in style?

By Chris Rourke

The rebranding and expansion of a statewide bus service will replace the current Gunnison-to-Denver route next year. Also, the "Bustang Outrider" service could add an additional trip to and from the Front Range on weekends.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) intends to boost its current Bustang service — an “interregional express” route which currently connects major populations along the I-25 and I-70 corridors — to include additional cities in the state.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/