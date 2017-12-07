Ranching leader speaks to state of industry

Ranching requires a special breed — someone willing to toil in the elements all hours of the day, every month of the year. But the pool is even smaller for those ranchers willing to advocate for policy matters on behalf of agriculture.

Powderhorn rancher Tim Lehmann last month complet-

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/