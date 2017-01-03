QUEENS OF THE ICE

By Bobby Reyes

Izzie Dethloff eyed the clock from the bench as it ticked down in the final minutes of Sunday’s state championship game against Aspen. Every few seconds she winced in pain. Dethloff had endured multiple big hits over the weekend. While the pain was unbearable, she was determined to finish her final game as a West Elk Hockey Association Wolverine — on the ice.

