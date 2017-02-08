Police to increase presence downtown

By Chris Rourke

A new strategic plan drafted by the Gunnison Police Department calls for increased enforcement of traffic and pedestrian safety laws in downtown Gunnison. The draft plan also expands its scope of what the department deems as "downtown."

Police Chief Keith Robinson told Gunnison City Council last week that the new plan identifi es objectives his department wants to achieve over the next five years. Chief among those priorities is for citizens and visitors to "feel safe downtown."

