Police apprehend suspected vehicle thieves

Times Staff Report

An attempt by Gunnison Police to contact two men driving a vehicle suspected of being stolen resulted in additional drug charges earlier this week.

According to a prepared statement, at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of a 2012 Chevy Malibu on South 12th Street. The car was reported stolen out of Northglenn, Colo. Instead of stopping, however, the vehicle continued west on New York Avenue into the Twin Pines trailer park before colliding with a small tree.

The driver, James Slade, 24, of Northglenn, was taken into custody. Following a brief foot chase, passenger Jerry Thoma, 32, of Edgewater, Colo., also was taken into custody.

Slade was booked into the Gunnison County jail on a “no-bond” hold for alleged crimes, including felony distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of methamphetamines; unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; vehicular eluding and motor vehicle theft, in addition to misdemeanor counts for violation of a protection order, driving under restraint or revocation; reckless driving and disregarding a traffic control device.

Thoma also was booked into the local detention facility on a no-bond hold for felony distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of methamphetamines; unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer.

Look for more about this incident in the April 20 edition of the Times.