Subhead Park eyed for 2022

The Crested Butte South Property Owners Association is in the preliminary planning phase for a new skate park in the neighborhood. Courtesy

Crested Butte South is rolling with plans for a new skate park. Those plans took shape Friday, Jan. 15 when John Maudsley of Mountainside Concrete joined the Crested Butte Property Owners Association (POA) to present preliminary draws for a skate park that would be built in 2022. Association Manager Dom Eymere has been gathering public input on the proposal from neighboring residents who voiced…