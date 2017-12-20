Parties come to terms on policing agreement

By Will Shoemaker

The players may change, but authorities say the law enforcement presence in the unincorporated county at the north end of the valley will not.

If all goes as planned, Mt. Crested Butte Police Department — which has served as the primary law enforcement agency in the area for decades — will be replaced by the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office in the coming year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/