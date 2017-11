Kids rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to take part in a Mountain Roots Food Project Thanksgiving Workshop at Gunnison Community Center. The group learned how to prepare an assortment of classic Thanksgiving dishes. Seen here, (l-r) Eli Lapello, Amara Lock and Porter Houck puree fresh pumpkin to be made into pies.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/