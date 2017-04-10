Nothing sheepish here

Sherry Redden entertained kids and the rest of the crowd at Gunnison Valley Health’s second annual Pumpkin Patch, held last Saturday in front of the hospital. She was demonstrating how to spin yarn from her Angora rabbit. 400 pumpkins were given out at the free event, which also featured food, polka music, face painting and plenty of other fun activities.

