No ’Mo pizza

Wed, 08/30/2017

The iconic “PIZZA” sign outside the Alamo Bar on the second block of North Main Street in Gunnison was disassembled and hauled away Tuesday. Bar owner George Southwell cheered as the first letter — “P” — was removed. The watering hole, which is referred to by many as simply the ’Mo, had not served pizza in the last four years. A flat “Alamo” sign replaced the large letters on the facade of the building.

