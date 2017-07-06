New MEM home in the works at Western

By Roberta Marquette-Strain

A new addition to Western State Colorado University’s Kelley Hall is in the works.

University officials recently issued a request for bids to build the addition, planned to be located on the second floor of the west side of the building. It will include office space and new classrooms.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/