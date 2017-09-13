New chapter unfolding for gold mines
Wed, 09/13/2017 - 6:41pm News Staff
Australian co. enters picture at historic Ohio City project
By Will Shoemaker
(Editor’s note: This article is the first in a two-part series about the Gold Links Mine near Ohio City and related properties.)
The office of Western Colorado Mining and Exploration on the south side of Gunnison resembles a museum. Samples of various rocks cover the corner of a desk. Retired helmets and headlamps balance atop more mineral fragments. Photographs of vintage equipment and mine scenes plaster the walls.
For three of five partners who share the office — Bob Gydesen,
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/