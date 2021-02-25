Nelson case delayed by five months

The criminal case of a former Gunnison man continues to be postponed by prosecutors.

Brett Andrew “Drew” Nelson has been in and out of virtual courtrooms since October. 11th Judicial District Senior Judge Kenneth Plotz approved one more change of date as requested by prosecutors, but expects Nelson to enter either into a disposition or an arraignment on March 23, the deadline to do so.

“I’ll take counsel’s word for it that you’re working;’ Plotz said at a hearing Monday, Feb. 22.

Plotz said if Nelson enters a plea, the hearing will take place in person at the Gunnison County Courthouse.

Nelson’s charge of retaliation is being handled through special prosecution in the 21st Judicial District in Mesa County. The charge was moved to the district in November due to the possibility that members of the 7th Judicial District, which encompasses Gunnison, could become material witnesses. In a previous hearing, former District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said Nelson has reportedly threatened at least two other judges in the 7th Judicial District.

A 2017 theft charge against Nelson is still being handled in the 7th Judicial District.

Newly appointed district attorney for the 7th district Seth Ryan said he will be working with 21st Judicial District prosecutor David Waite to work out how his case will fit into the “most serious charge” of retaliation.

Nelson was arrested for his threats against Gunnison County Court Judge Ashley Burgemeister on Sept. 24. He was held at the Gunnison County Detention Center until Oct. 10, when he posted a $45,000 bail. Nelson was originally held at the detention center for a bond of $1 million, but Plotz reduced the amount at an Oct. 8 hearing.

Since his reduction in bond, no major changes have been made in Nelson’s cases.

Ryan said the delay in Nelson’s proceedings is “pretty common in situations where someone may have multiple cases.” He cited COVID-related limitations on jury trials, the handing over of the case from former District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller, and a 300-trial backlog at the the 7th Judicial District as other reasons for the slow start to Nelson’s trial.

“There are a lot of procedural things that have slowed this down,” Ryan said.

Nelson’s arraignment date is set for March 23 at 1:30 p.m.

