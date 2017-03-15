Home

Multi-pronged housing initiative unveiled

Wed, 03/15/2017 - 8:40pm News Staff
Ballot questions under consideration for November

By Chris Rourke

On the heels of a recent housing needs assessment, the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) has moved swiftly in drafting a strategic plan with lofty goals. Chief among them is identifying a new funding source — with a possible tax question, or questions, on this November’s ballot — and supplying the valley with 400 affordable housing units in the next three years worth $80 million.

The plan, adopted by the GVRHA board March 8, identifies four strategic priorities: defining the role of the housing authority under a single unified housing vision, public and private collaboration, a dedicated funding source and a wide array regional housing solutions.

