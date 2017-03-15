More skiers staying in Gunnison?

By Will Shoemaker

Coleton Allen is hooked. After two days of snowboarding Crested Butte this week, the 17-year-old from Denver thinks he’s found a new “home” mountain. Now, he wants to attend Western State Colorado University.

“CB was awesome,” said Allen, who typically rides at Copper Mountain, while walking to his hotel after stepping off a Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) bus Monday afternoon. “It has a lot of extreme terrain and you can ride it right into a green (trail) or a terrain park.”

