Subhead County leaders eye road and bridge funds

Gunnison County wants to add more road shoulders for pedestrians and cyclists. Commissioners may need to put a tax increase before voters to pay for the work. Sam Liebl

Gunnison County leaders have spent the last decade exploring different avenues to sustain transportation infrastructure. But after years of failed state legislation, deferred maintenance and diminishing revenues, they are looking to bring the issue to the ballot. The possibility of a ballot question arose during Gunnison County Public Works Director Marlene Crosby’s discussion with County…