Methane capture may see spark
Wed, 08/02/2017 - 8:15pm News Staff
Officials considering working group to explore options
By Alan Wartes
Coal mine methane capture and utilization may be an idea whose day has come — judging from the response to a Gunnison County-led initiative to facilitate the process in the North Fork Valley.
Discussion is underway to create a North Fork Coal Mine Methane Working Group, which would include a broad selection of stakeholders, from conservationists to coal mine operators to state and federal officials.
