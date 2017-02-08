Methane capture may see spark

By Alan Wartes

Coal mine methane capture and utilization may be an idea whose day has come — judging from the response to a Gunnison County-led initiative to facilitate the process in the North Fork Valley.

Discussion is underway to create a North Fork Coal Mine Methane Working Group, which would include a broad selection of stakeholders, from conservationists to coal mine operators to state and federal officials.

