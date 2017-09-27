MEM student on mission home to Puerto Rico
Wed, 09/27/2017 - 7:45pm News Staff
Ambitious plan includes inviting displaced students to Western
By Alan Wartes
Ian Gonzáles-Bascó lived through a hurricane years ago at his home in Puerto Rico. This year, he could only watch on television with everyone else as not one but two major hurricanes — first Irma, then Maria — ravaged the island within weeks of each other.
