Man arrested for stabbing at Gunnison bar

Police have arrested a Gunnison man for an alleged stabbing Tuesday night at the Alamo Bar on Main Street.

According to a statement, Gunnison Police responded to the bar, located at 226 N. Main St., at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 29 for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they contacted a 31-year-old male inside the Alamo who had a wound to the left side of his face that was consistent with a knife cut.

After rendering medical attention, the individual was transported by Gunnison Emergency Services to Gunnison Valley Hospital, from where he was later released. After interviewing witnesses and locating physical evidence, 39-year-old Steven Lavato of Gunnison was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Lavato was booked into the Gunnison County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond. Gunnison Sheriff's Office reported that Lavato was released Wednesday after posting bail.