(L-r) Molly Talbot, Lydia Loken and Lily Pierson play the parts of Love, Sally and Jack Skellington, respectively, in High Attitude Dance Academy’s production of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” this past Saturday. Despite a tumultuous plot, in the end Sally and Jack declare their love for each other.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/