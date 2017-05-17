The long road to Signal Peak

By Will Shoemaker

Elijah Waters quickly earned a reputation after taking the helm of the Bureau of Land Management’s Gunnison Field Office in 2015. When a proposal for a new project landed on the desks of office staff, Waters was quick to ask, “What does the plan say?”

Specifically, the field office manager’s frequent query was in reference to the area’s Resource Management Plan — a big-picture document that stipulates suitability for certain activities, such as grazing or recreation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/