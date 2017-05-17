Home

Leadership change in store for ICELab

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 7:00pm News Staff
Programming ‘uninterrupted’ as director announces resignation

By Alan Wartes

After nearly a year on the job, Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and ICELab Director Gerrit McGowan abruptly announced his resignation last week. McGowan stepped down as director of the ICELab eff ective May 10 and will leave the SBDC post at the end of the month.

He was unavailable for comment as of press time, and Western State Colorado University leaders said McGowan did not offer a reason for his departure. However, according to Delaney Keating, ICELab consultant in charge of strategic partnerships and

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

