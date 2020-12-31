Lawsuit seeks to stop grazing

A lawsuit seeking to block grazing on public lands in the name of protecting Gunnison sage-grouse has caught the attention of cattlemen and conservationists in the Gunnison Valley.

The Center for Biological Diversity, a Tuscon-based non-profit, filed a petition in federal court on Dec. 7 alleging that federal land agencies have jeopardized the continued existence of the Gunnison sage-grouse by ignoring the best available science and by allowing grazing to destroy critical grouse habitat.

Western Watersheds Project, a nonprofit organization that is also active in greater sagegrouse litigation, is a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association, the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District and the Gunnison Basin Sage-grouse Strategic Committee have discussed the lawsuit in recent meetings.

The legal threat was a main discussion item for the stockgrowers when they met for their annual meeting on Dec. 8.

Board members of the Upper Gunnison asked the district’s general counsel, John McClow, to track the lawsuit at their Dec. 9 meeting.

If successful, the lawsuit could be devastating to ranching in the Gunnison Valley since most operations depend on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) grazing allotments in the summer and fall.

For Gunnison Valley conservationists, a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs would upend years of collaborative work between Gunnison County, federal land agencies, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, nonprofit organizations and private landowners.

With regards to the Upper Gunnison, the lawsuit would block or slow down wet meadow restoration work that is seen as key to making the Gunnison Basin sage-grouse subpopulation more resilient to climate change.

Paul Jones, a former Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist who now coordinates wet meadows work at the Upper Gunnison, said the lawsuit, if successful, would do more harm than good for the grouse.

Nesting hens depend on a sagebrush understory of grass and forbs to hide from predators while sitting on their clutches of about a dozen eggs. Cattle graze on those same plants, and overgrazing can reduce nesting success.

But public lands grazing does not exist in a vacuum, Jones said. If federal courts were to prohibit grazing on allotments, ranchers would be forced to subdivide or develop the irrigated hay meadows that are crucial sage-grouse brood rearing habitat.

“Without the irrigated hay meadows, we would not have the numbers (of grouse) that we have,” Jones said. “If the only other economic viability of private lands is development, then that would be far, far worse than well-managed public lands grazing.”

The Center for Biological Diversity contends in its court filing that grazing on public lands has neither been properly managed nor adequately monitored in accordance with the candidate conservation agreement.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service developed the candidate conservation agreement with the BLM, the USFS and the National Park Service in 2013. The agreement allows those land management agencies to skip the Endangered Species Act’s consultation requirements for actions in grouse habitat so long as the agencies follow conservation guidelines.

The candidate conservation agreement is central to the lawsuit. The plaintiff’s claim that the agreement and its accompanying “biological opinion” issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “were not based on the best available science” and are “deeply flawed.”

The lawsuit requests that the federal court “declare the Defendants’ continued reliance on the biological opinion is arbitrary and capricious and violates the ESA (Endangered Species Act) and its implementing regulations” and that the court stop grazing on public lands “until an adequate and legally valid consultation has been completed!’

Jason Peterson, the newly elected president of the Stockgrowers Association told the Times in an email that the group does not have a position on the litigation but that members “are currently looking at different strategies and opinions before we make any decisions about a course of actions!’

Don Sabrowski, a stockgrowers member who sits on the Upper Gunnison board, said at the Upper Gunnison’s Dec. 9 meeting that the Stockgrowers have on retainer attorney Deborah Freeman of the Denver law firm Trout Raley. Freeman specializes in this legal area and has previously represented the stockgrowers.

Bert Guerrieri and Greg Peterson, stockgrowers members long active in grouse conservation, are working with Freeman in responding to the lawsuit, Sabrowski said.

Elijah Waters, manager of the BLM’s Gunnison Field Office, said to the Strategic Committee on Dec. 16 that his office is aware of the lawsuit but that, following agency policies, he would not comment on litigation.

(Sam Liebl can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@ gunnisontimes.com)

