A journey to the highest summit

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

The quest for answers to life’s biggest questions can lead people to the farthest reaches of the globe.

This past December, Corbin Johnston was going through a “pretty difficult season personally,” trying to understand that God had a plan for him. In the midst of the rough patch, the 2009 Gunnison High School grad was talking with a friend about their “bucket lists,” and Johnston — a software writer for a defense contractor who moonlights as a videographer — mentioned that one day he hoped to film a documentary.

The next day, Johnston received a serendipitous e-mail from friend and inspirational athlete Sean Swarner, asking if Johnston would film an expedition to the North Pole. It would be the last feat in Swarner’s 15-year quest to become the first cancer survivor to complete the “Explorer’s Grand Slam” scaling the highest summit on each continent, plus the North and South poles.

Johnston had stumbled into videography after being invited by a college friend to hunt with the “Duck Dynasty” family of reality television fame in Louisiana. Johnston ultimately bought video production equipment from the crew and taught himself how to use it.

Last March, Johnston and Swarner met through a mutual friend in Denver. Swarner was looking for someone to film a video about his inspirational quest for Huffington Post, and Johnston was the man for the job. They filmed the segment on Loveland Pass — and while months would pass before they spoke again, little did Johnston know at the time, the seed was planted for collaboration on a much bigger project.

A step into the unknown

At the age of 13 and again at 16, Swarner battled two deadly but unrelated forms of cancer — leaving him with only one functioning lung but an odds-defying drive to spread the message of hope for those facing similar medical problems.

Upon Swarner’s inquiry about the North Pole expedition, one phone call led to another with the documentary’s producer and director, and the crew booked Johnston for trip.

Johnston’s prior experience in exploration consisted of skiing to a cabin up Ohio Creek every winter as a kid to camp for a long weekend. To prepare for the grueling expedition, he and Swarner trained by pulling tires up and down Jackass Hill in Littleton four days a week from mid-January until the end of March.

Pam Johnston of Gunnison, Corbin’s mom, admitted praying often for her son’s safety after being informed of the plan to accompany Swarner on the frosty adventure.

“For a guy who gets up at 2 in the morning to get the best location for hunting ducks on frozen rivers it didn’t really surprise me,” she said of her son. “The main surprise for me is that he was always cold growing up in Gunnison so with temperatures dropping to -70 degrees I was very thankful he had great equipment.”

When the six-man crew — including Swarner, Johnston, a Russian cinematographer, two British guides and a British doctor — was dropped off by helicopter at the 89th parallel in -40 degree weather early this month, Johnston stepped into cross country skis for the first time in 10 years.

‘Real serious real fast’

Over the next seven days, the crew skied 68 miles in temperatures dipping to -70 — with Johnston not only filming the mission but providing support, including helping set up camp, cooking and pulling a 70-pound sled.

Camera batteries lasted mere minutes in the frigid air before needing to return to hot pack-filled pockets.

“There was 95 percent humidity so everything was wet or frosted or frozen,” Johnston explained. “People say alcohol doesn’t freeze, but we literally had a bottle of whiskey freeze solid it was so cold.”

At one point, the constantly shifting and cracking ice required the group to jump across a three-foot section of open water. Another team attempting to reach the pole was attacked by a polar bear. On day four, the British doctor had to be evacuated by helicopter because of frostbite on both hands.

“I had been a little naïve up until this point with the risks of what we were actually doing, but when the doctor gets evacuated with frostbite it gets real serious real fast,” Johnston admitted.

Swarner himself was struggling to overcome the elements. En route to the objective to posted on Instagram: “I'm getting closer and closer to the North Pole, but it's not easy... In fact, the conditions are very difficult, really rough. It's -42 degrees and if I don't moisturize and keep my fingers warm, I'll lose a finger. I've witnessed six people get evacuated so far — that's 20% of all of those attempting the treacherous trek to the North Pole. I hope they're OK!”

By the last day, Johnston had Stage 1 frostbite on five of his fingers.

“Thankfully today I’m getting sensitivity back in all my fingertips except two which is returning more slowly,” he said after arriving back in Colorado early last week.

The name of the documentary recounting Swarner’s journey has yet to be announced, but for Johnston no film could replicate the entirety of the experience.

Nearing the final destination, Swarner towed a flag comprised of more than 2,000 names of people affected by cancer. When the group reached the last 200 meters before the pole, Swarner declared, “These names have been pushing me this whole way, now it’s time to push them.”

He got behind his sled and pushed it and the flag the remaining distance to the final summit.

“I started tearing up as a cameraman shooting the scene, so I hope the same impact comes across in the film,” Johnston said. “Doing one of these trips was so incredibly difficult, I cannot imagine doing nine like Sean. It’s almost a super-human feat.”

(Will Shoemaker can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com.)