Jim 'Deli' Schmidt prevails in run-off election

Tue, 12/19/2017 - 9:13pm gunn1son
Town of Crested Butte names next mayor
The Town of Crested Butte has a new mayor.
In unofficial results reported late Tuesday, former Councilman Jim "Deli" Schmidt was the top voter-getter in the run-off election for the mayor's seat. He defeated another former councilman, Chris Ladoulis.
Schmidt received 276 votes to Ladoulis' 243.
Look for additional coverage of the mayoral race in Thursday's Gunnison Country Times.

