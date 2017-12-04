Irrigation study reveals limits to ‘water banking’

By Alan Wartes

These days many Colorado water managers have begun to use the word “inevitable” to describe the possibility of future downstream water shortages in lower Colorado River Basin states. The combined effect of chronic overuse and dwindling water supply due to climate change is more than enough to justify the pessimism.

An ongoing study in the Upper Gunnison Basin, led by Colorado State University Extension researcher Perry Cabot, has shed new light on the question of how much water local agricultural operations could contribute in the event of a downstream emergency — and still remain in business.

