ICELab gets down to business

Alan Wartes

Times Staff Writer

Following a soft launch and grand opening last month, business is picking up at the newly-formed ICELab at Western State Colorado University.

Equipped with a newly-remodeled facility on campus, ICELab managers are now turning their attention to messaging and marketing available programs to budding entrepreneurs and emerging businesses across western Colorado.

“People are still unsure exactly what the ICELab is and what we do, and we knew that was going to be one of our challenges,” said Gerrit McGowan, director of the ICELab and the West Central region of Colorado’s Small Business Development Center. “One the reasons is that we are located on the Western campus, and people still think we are a university program designed mostly for students.”

In fact, the ICELab is a comprehensive resource center aimed at promoting and supporting a “culture of entrepreneurism” across seven western Colorado counties — through a wide range of programs and resources tailored to businesses in various states of development.

The economic development initiative — dubbed ICE as an acronym for Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship — is largely funded by a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The recently completed One Valley Prosperity Project identified homegrown entrepreneurial business as the most likely — and desirable — engine of local economic growth.

However, the vision behind the initiative goes beyond simply providing a facility and programming.

“We believe there is foundational work that needs to be done here in the Gunnison Valley,” McGowan said. “In the end, building a vibrant, innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem is not driven by a university or government agency, but by the entrepreneurs themselves. You can create the coolest facility in the world, but if you don’t have intrinsic community energy around small business, you are kind of screaming to an empty room.”

To avoid that outcome, ICELab programming is designed to attract and assist businesses at every level of development, while bringing them all together to form a “critical mass” of innovation and potential.

“Our first phase here is to bring people together and get them excited and talking about what’s possible,” said McGowan.

The first tier of involvement is a “membership” in the ICELab at a cost of $60 per month or $599 per year. This entitles the entrepreneur to 24/7 access to the facility — including up to one hour a week in the conference room — and “blazing fast” internet connections of 1 gigabit per second.

The facility also hosts what managers call the “StoryLab” — free to members — offering “multi-media production equipment for creating audio, video and print marketing collateral.” Discount training programs are also available.

“Members can come in, pick a desk, hook up to the internet, use the PitchLab to make presentations and access all the marketing equipment,” said McGowan.

Next up the chain is a program called the ICELab Incubator — designed for selected “growth stage” entrepreneurs already working full-time in their emerging business. For $99 per month those businesses receive a “dedicated desk,” while $199 per month secures a “dedicated office.”

“Incubator businesses don’t just get office space,” McGowan said. “They get free consulting and financial and accounting benchmarks on a quarterly basis. We are basically holding their hand as they grow.”

Finally, the ICELab Accelerator is available to businesses that may be “ready for capitalization,” McGowan said. The accelerator is an intensive 13-week mentoring “boot camp” aimed at getting those entrepreneurs ready to pitch their businesses to potential investors.

Most other accelerator programs, McGowan shared, are for-profit ventures that provide a small amount of operating cash, mentorship and access to capital in exchange for equity in the emerging business. The ICELab Accelerator is modeled after those but, being federally funded, offers the assistance at no cost.

“It’s actually the opposite, we’re giving them money and covering their expenses while they are in the program,” said McGowan. “We’re investing in them because we believe they are businesses that can turn into 10 or 20 jobs in the next 24 months.”

Alongside all these targeted programs, the ICELab will offer a series of events that are free and open to the public. These include ICEBox Lunch and ICECafe Storyteller speaker series and Movie Night presentations of “films that every entrepreneur needs to watch.”

“What we’re really trying to do with this space and all the programming is to throw some rocket fuel into the ecosystem,” McGowan said. “We want people to start to believe that the business idea they’ve had for a long time can become a reality.”

For more information about ICELab programs and events visit www.icelab.co.

