ICELab gets down to business

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 7:53pm News Staff
Programs designed for entrepreneurs at every level

By Alan Wartes

Following a soft launch and grand opening last month, business is picking up at the newlyformed ICELab at Western State Colorado University.

Equipped with a newly-remodeled facility on campus, ICELab managers are now turning their attention to messaging and marketing available programs to budding entrepreneurs and emerging businesses across western Colorado.

