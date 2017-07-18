Human remains found east of Gunnison

Times Staff Report

Authorities on Monday discovered human remains east of Gunnison during the execution of a search warrant for a missing person.

According to a statement from the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, through a multi-agency partnership of law enforcement officers and other professional support agents, the search warrant was executed at an address near County Road 76, which connects Hwy. 50 to the Town of Pitkin.

The search warrant related to an ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Jake Millison, who was reported missing in August 2015. Acting on a tip, officers searched a specific location on agricultural land along CR 76, where they found human remains.

Identity, age or gender of the person has not been established. However, Sheriff Rick Besecker said there's nothing to suggest that the remains do not belong to Millison, whose last known residence was along CR 76. Besecker declined to say whether foul play is suspected.

The case continues to be investigated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Gunnison County Coroner’s Office and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office. Look for more in Thursday's edition of the Times.