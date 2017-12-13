Home energy efficiency program gets green light

By Chris Rourke

A program which aims to help Gunnison County residents save energy — and money — has received full financial backing.

Energy Smart Colorado (ESC) — a multi-county program that assists residents across the state in improving the comfort, safety and efficiency of their homes — has awarded a $35,000 grant to implement the Gunnison Valley-Home Energy Advancement Team (GV-HEAT) initiative. The program eventually will fall under the auspices of the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA).

