Home energy efficiency program gets green light
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 8:13pm News Staff
One-stop shop offered for improvements
By Chris Rourke
A program which aims to help Gunnison County residents save energy — and money — has received full financial backing.
Energy Smart Colorado (ESC) — a multi-county program that assists residents across the state in improving the comfort, safety and efficiency of their homes — has awarded a $35,000 grant to implement the Gunnison Valley-Home Energy Advancement Team (GV-HEAT) initiative. The program eventually will fall under the auspices of the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA).
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/