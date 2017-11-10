Have recent steps fixed voter roll problem?

By Chris Rourke

In recent years, the Town of Crested Butte has made an effort to clean up its voter rolls after discovering ballots were sent to people who no longer lived inside town limits.

Town leaders hope their efforts will be enough to avoid a situation this year similar to what occurred three years ago. Four candidates have thrown their hats in the race for mayor, and eight candidates are vying for four open council seats in this November’s election. Additionally, the town plans to pose a tax question this fall on the hot-button topic of short-term rentals.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/