GVRHA director hired

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 8:57pm News Staff
Kermode headed similar agency in Summit County

By Chris Rourke and Will Shoemaker

Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) has named a new director on the heels of adopting aggressive goals for addressing local housing needs in coming years. Jennifer Kermode is the former executive director of the Summit Combined Housing

