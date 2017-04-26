GVRHA director hired

By Chris Rourke and Will Shoemaker

Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority (GVRHA) has named a new director on the heels of adopting aggressive goals for addressing local housing needs in coming years. Jennifer Kermode is the former executive director of the Summit Combined Housing

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/