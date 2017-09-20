GVH targets Van Tuyl lots for new facility

By Alan Wartes

For several years, leaders of Gunnison Valley Health (GVH) have sought a suitable location in Gunnison for a new facility for consolidated and expanded “outpatient” services. On Tuesday, Gunnison County Commissioners approved a GVH plan to purchase two vacant lots covering 1.47 acres in the Van Tuyl subdivision to move ahead with the project.

GVH is owned by the county, so commissioner approval is required for any move to acquire additional property.

