GVFD boosts volunteer roster

Wed, 11/22/2017 - 6:42pm News Staff
New equipment, training facility bolster resources

By Chris Rourke

For several years, the Gunnison Volunteer Fire Department has struggled to recruit and maintain its numbers. But in a few weeks, the department will expand its rolls to an almost-full staff.

With that, in addition to new equipment and training facilities, the department is seeing a resource revival that will aid in providing service to the community.

