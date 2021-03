From left are Dr. Karl Hasselbach, Dr. Karien Campbell and Kayla Schulz. Courtesy

Gunnison Valley Health’s Mammography Team has once again demonstrated the highest standards in breast imaging by receiving accreditation through the American College of Radiology (ACR) in mammography. Gunnison Valley Health’s diagnostic radiologist and breast imaging specialist, Dr. Karien Campbell, M.D., said the triennial accreditation entailed a 45-day process which ended with a successful…