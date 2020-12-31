Gunnison County on edge of more restrictions

Gunnison County is teetering on the edge of increased restrictions from the state as COVID-19 vaccinations become locally available.

The number of positive cases continues to rise, concerning public health officials who say figures now exceed the spike seen in early November.

County Public Information Officer Andrew Sandstrom said the upward trend is not consistent around the state. The Front Range has recorded a decrease whereas upticks continue across the Western Slope.

Nonetheless, “we are currently one of the most open counties in the state,” Sandstrom said.

Gunnison County remains at Level Blue on the county Coronameter but continues to be out of compliance with two of seven county public health indicators.

“We’re actually in a pretty troubling trend,” Sandstrom said. “If that trend continues we could get put in a bad place.”

Since Dec. 22, there have been 41 positive cases reported. A total of 40 admits have gone to Gunnison Valley Hospital and 27 people have been transferred to date.

There have been 785 positive COVID-19 cases in Gunnison County since the start of the pandemic and 8,417 total negative tests. As of Dec. 29, there were 36 pending tests.

On the state’s spectrum of restrictions, Gunnison County is at Level Yellow. But that could change to a more severe status if the state decides to act on local metrics in coming weeks.

Gunnison County is now one of three counties in the state to remain in the less restrictive Level Yellow. The other 60 Colorado counties are either Level Orange or Level Red, with the exception of Hinsdale Country, which is Level Blue.

On Monday, Public Health Director Joni Reynolds signed Gunnison County’s 11th amended public health order. That order states that masks, social distancing and the colorcoded restriction levels will remain in place through July 1, 2021.

Sanstrom said the newest order does not change the status of the county but is simply a continuation of the 10th public health order which is set to expire on Jan. 1.

The new health order does not mean that Gunnison County will be under restrictions until next summer, Sandstrom said. If all goes well and cases are low, there’s potential for the county to be at Level Green, the least restrictive level on the state dial, he said.

The county’s vaccination efforts continue with a total of 936 people being inoculated with the first doses of vaccine since the first shipment from Pfizer arrived on Dec. 15.

On Jan. 7 and 9, the first round of 336 vaccine recipients will return to receive their second and final doses.

Sandstrom said more than 400 frontline health care workers in the county have had the chance to receive the vaccine, but not all have been vaccinated for a number of reasons.

A small number have not been able to change their work schedule, while others have delayed receiving the shots due to health reasons such as pregnancy.

An estimated 150 health care workers have yet to be vaccinated, Sandstrom said.

“Most of them have been offered it but for whatever reason haven’t gotten it,” Sandstrom said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has altered guidance to include those over 75 years old with pre-existing health conditions in the first tier of recommended vaccine recipients.

Starting on Wednesday of this week, another allotment of 400 doses was administered to that high-risk population alongside remaining health care providers such as firefighters and paramedics.

CVS and Walgreens are contracted with the federal government to administer additional vaccines to residents and staff of senior care and assisted living facilities. But the dates for when those corporate workers would arrive locally is up in the air, Sandstrom said.

County leaders could opt to vaccinate those groups sooner if the doses are available, but doing so would leave them at a loss for the doses from CVS and Walgreens in the future.

“We’re kind of in this hurry up and wait phase right now,” Sandstrom said.

Gunnison County is anticipating a supply of approximately 200 doses each week. But that figure is a moving target given the changes taking place at the state and federal level as well as uncertainties in the supply chain for products such as dry ice and needles.

If the allotments of vaccinations do pan out, county leaders anticipate the general public being able to receive the vaccine at some point next summer.

The CDC estimates that 70-80% of the population would need to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

Frontline workers, people who are potentially exposed on a daily basis to the virus due to their jobs, are next in line to be vaccinated. That category includes teachers, food servers, grocers and retail clerks.

On Tuesday, Colorado recorded the country’s first case of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, the more contagious form of the virus discovered in the United Kingdom. The individual, a male in his 20s reported no recent travel history and is in isolation in Elbert County.

While there’s been concern over the vaccine’s ability to combat the variant, health experts said the COVID-19 vaccine should be effective in warding off the new strain.

Colorado, which makes up 2% of the U.S. population is still in the first phase of vaccination planning. To date, the state has administered 63,170 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

