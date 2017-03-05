Home

Governor honors local arts advocate

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 8:41pm News Staff
Ewell receives 2017 award for creative leadership

By Alan Wartes

For many years, anywhere cutting-edge arts advocacy could be found in Colorado, Maryo Ewell was sure to be nearby — often in the driver’s seat. That’s been true even in lean years when arts funding was hard to come by and advocacy itself required a healthy measure of creativity.

This week, Ewell was selected as one of three recipients of the prestigious 2017 Governor’s Creative Leadership Award. The award is intended to honor people in Colorado who have “demonstrated a significant commitment to Colorado’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism including advocacy, vision, collaboration, or innovation.”

