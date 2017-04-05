Gov. honors local arts advocate

Alan Wartes

Times Staff Writer

For many years, anywhere cutting-edge arts advocacy could be found in Colorado, Maryo Ewell was sure to be nearby — often in the driver’s seat. That’s been true even in lean years when arts funding was hard to come by and advocacy itself required a healthy measure of creativity.

This week, Ewell was selected as one of three recipients of the prestigious 2017 Governor’s Creative Leadership Award. The award is intended to honor people in Colorado who have “demonstrated a significant commitment to Colorado’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism including advocacy, vision, collaboration, or innovation.”

Ewell is currently the director of public impact at the Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley, where she provides education and guidance to local nonprofits. She was nominated for the creative leadership award by Foundation Executive Director Pam Montgomery.

“Through her decades working in the field of community arts, Maryo has affected change across the nation and specifically in Colorado,” said Montgomery. “We have a quiet, tireless champion of the arts living right here in Gunnison, and I wanted to celebrate that.”

It is emblematic of Ewell’s selfless career in arts advocacy that, even as she was being nominated to receive the award (without her knowledge), she was busy helping to prepare the nomination of Aaron Abeyta, award-winning poet and mayor of Antonito, Colo., in the San Luis Valley. Abeyta also won the award.

“I had no idea someone was working on it for me,” she laughed. “Turns out I was spending that same week working on Aaron’s nomination.”

Technically, Ewell’s career in community arts advocacy didn’t begin until after she’d been to grad school to study perceptual psychology. In reality, however, she was born to it. That’s because, as a girl, she followed her father as he tirelessly worked to promote literary arts throughout rural Wisconsin. He was writer-in-residence at the University of Wisconsin College of Agriculture.

In fact, in a stunning case of symmetry, Ewell’s father was honored by the governor of Wisconsin with a similar award for creative leadership — exactly 50 years ago this year.

“He was well known from the ’40s through the ’70s as a pioneer in rural community arts development,” Ewell said. “So I grew up sort of thinking that (arts advocacy) was normal. Once I got out into the world I realized how untrue that was.”

In typical adolescent fashion, upon graduating from high school, Ewell was determined that her life would take a different direction from her parents. At a Quaker college in Philadelphia, however, while taking a required course in public health, she was inspired to think again.

“The grand old professor who was near retirement said one day that he’d come to believe the truly healthy community was one that cared as much about the creative and spiritual health of its people as their physical and mental health,” Ewell recalls. “All the sudden it all came together for me: my interest in psychology, community health — the ethics that all those Quakers taught me in college — and, of course, the whole community arts thing in Wisconsin.”

That awakening launched a career that has included positions on arts councils in Connecticut, Illinois and Colorado. Ewell moved to Gunnison from Boulder — at least part-time — in the early ’90s “when it became possible to telecommute.”

The biggest change Ewell has seen across the years is the growing engagement of traditional “arts” organizations with issues of social and economic importance to their communities, helping to tackle things like urban renewal, affordable housing, race relations and so on.

“It’s really a completely evolved mindset that has moved away from arts organizations asking ‘What can the community do for us?’ to ‘What can we do for our community?’” she said. “Who knows where it will be 20 years from now?”

Not coincidentally, that’s exactly the outcome Ewell has worked to promote in the course of her remarkable career.

“Where my dad came at all this from the perspective of the individual creative person, I was always interested in the role of the arts in community development,” Ewell said. “I love it.”

