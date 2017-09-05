Gelwicks, Miles, Logan elected to City Council
Based on unofficial election results (see below) released late Tuesday, Jim Gelwicks, Jim Miles and Mallory Logan have been elected to three open seats on Gunnison City Council.
Gelwicks and Miles will each serve four-year terms, and Logan will serve a two-year term. The three candidates bested incumbent Mayor Richard Hagan and incumbent Councilman Matt Schwartz in this spring's election. The third council seat up for grabs was previously held by Andy Sovick, who opted not to run.
John Perusek receveived the fourth-highest number of votes — but not enough to secure a council seat.
Additionally, all four measures on this year's ballot passed with flying colors. Look for more coverage on Tuesday's election in the May 11 edition of the Times.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
City Council
Jim Gelwicks - 573 Votes - 4 year term
James I Miles - 566 Votes - 4 year term
Mallory Logan – 530 Votes – 2 year term
John Perusek - 442 Votes – Not Elected
Matt Schwartz – 403 Votes – Not Elected
Richard Hagan – 298 Votes – Not Elected
Ballot Questions
Ballot Question 1: Yes: 881 votes - passed
No: 111 votes
Ballot Question 2: Yes: 866 votes - passed
No: 120 votes
Ballot Question 3: Yes: 716 votes – passed
No: 263 votes
Ballot Question 4: Yes: 824 votes - passed
No: 160 votes