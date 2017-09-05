Gelwicks, Miles, Logan elected to City Council

Based on unofficial election results (see below) released late Tuesday, Jim Gelwicks, Jim Miles and Mallory Logan have been elected to three open seats on Gunnison City Council.

Gelwicks and Miles will each serve four-year terms, and Logan will serve a two-year term. The three candidates bested incumbent Mayor Richard Hagan and incumbent Councilman Matt Schwartz in this spring's election. The third council seat up for grabs was previously held by Andy Sovick, who opted not to run.

John Perusek receveived the fourth-highest number of votes — but not enough to secure a council seat.

Additionally, all four measures on this year's ballot passed with flying colors. Look for more coverage on Tuesday's election in the May 11 edition of the Times.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS