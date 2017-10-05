Gelwicks, Miles, Logan claim seats

By Chris Rourke

In one of the largest municipal election turnouts in a decade, three challengers defeated two incumbents for Gunnison City Council Tuesday. According to unofficial results, Jim Gelwicks, Jim Miles and Mallory Logan received the highest vote totals among the slate of six candidates.

As the highest recipients of votes, Gelwicks (573) and Miles (566) will serve four-year terms, while Logan (530) will serve for two years.

