The future is ‘Nao’

By Chris Rourke

Like something out of a scifi movie, "Nao" is every bit as entertaining as R2D2 or C3PO. The approximately 23-inchtall robot can talk, track a red ball, play air guitar, pick himself up when he falls and, yes, even dance. But aside from the tricks and his adorable robot voice, Nao — pronounced "now" — provides students accelerated learning in the field of robotics and coding. Gunnison Watershed RE1J School District purchased the $9,000 robot last year for technology teacher Gregg Smith's Robotics II class. Smith — who teaches STEAM, or science,

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/