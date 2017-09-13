Framework for sustainable tourism group unveiled

By Alan Wartes

Gunnison County Commissioners are poised to organize a new effort to tackle one of the key goals identified by community members in the recent One Valley Prosperity Project (OVPP): how to achieve “sustainable tourism” in the valley.

On Tuesday, Community and Economic Development Director Cathie Pagano presented commissioners with a draft charter and action plan for creating a new group of local stakeholders to be called the Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee. The group’s proposed structure is modeled after the county’s Gunnison Basin Sage-grouse Strategic Committee.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/