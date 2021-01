Subhead Second annual event to control lake trout in Blue Mesa

Lake Trout caught at Blue Mesa Reservoir

The Blue Mesa Reservoir Lake Trout Tournament kicks off Feb. 1 with $10,000 in prize money at stake. The tournament, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), is free and no registration is required. The tournament continues through July 31. Everyone who participates has a chance to win cash prizes. The goal of the tournament is to maintain adequate kokanee fry survival by limiting…