Feeling squeezed out of housing

By Chris Rourke

(Editor’s note: This article is the first in a series examining the housing crisis in the Gunnison Valley.)

Gunnison resident Amy O’Dubhaigh is a single mom trying to make ends meet, living in a three-bedroom home on the west side of Gunnison. Recently, she learned her landlord plans to sell the home in which she and her three children live, so she's on the hunt for a new home.

O’Dubhaigh has paid $1,000 in rent monthly — but now she's looking at $1,500 or more

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/