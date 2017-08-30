Family prevails in Thomas civil suit

By Will Shoemaker

A nine-person jury has awarded damages totaling nearly $569,000 to the family of a Gunnison cyclist killed two years ago north of the city.

The jury, serving the U.S. District Court in Denver, reached the verdict this past June in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of Dale Thomas against the owner of the truck involved in the accident, his company and the vehicle’s teenage driver. A final judgment in the case was issued earlier this month.

