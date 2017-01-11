Families pinched by child care costs

By Chris Rourke

The numbers are staggering, and the financial squeeze being felt by some Gunnison County families is real. Child care is not only expensive in the Gunnison Valley, but limited for those with young children.

It’s estimated that for some families with young children, costs are as much or more per month than a mortgage payment. And for a single mother with an infant, there is little income left over to pay for life’s necessities.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/