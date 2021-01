Subhead AJ Cattles resigns from Planning Commission

Commissioners Jonathan Houck and Liz Smith

The Gunnison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed representatives to fill a variety of boards, commissions and committees. But they agreed to delay a decision to fill two seats on the Gunnison County Planning Commission after AJ Cattles unexpectedly resigned his seat this week. Cattles told commissioners the decision was due largely to scheduling issues. His term was set to end…