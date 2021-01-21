`Energy is contagious’

The Crested Butte Arts Festival (CBAF) has created an arts outreach program for all ages titled “Shine your HeART.” The program offers free, virtual workshops in movement, crafts, fine arts and more to alleviate the winter doldrums.

Interactive artistic programming opportunities will be offered Thursdays on Zoom at 6 p.m. beginning tonight, Jan. 21 through March 4. Partners of this initiative include CB State of Mind, Project Hope of the Gunnison Valley, KBUT, The Town of Crested Butte and the Crested Butte Creative District.

There have been limited chances for social outlets but increasing “isolation, loneliness and overall boredom” during the pandemic, which can lead to declines in mental health, said program organizer and Executive Director of the CBAF Chelsea Dalporto-McDowell.

“One of the main issues that has come out of this pandemic, as a society, is how important human connection is. We are social beings,” said DalportoMcDowell. “We now have more mental health crises and a lot of that has to do with the lack of feeling connected to something bigger than yourself. We need purpose, and we gain purpose from other people.”

This realization was the catalyst for putting together the programming, especially for a community that had suffered from a high rate of suicide and mental health issues pre-pandemic, she said.

Hosted by local creatives, “Shine your HeART” will feature activities such as dance, watercolor and yoga. Tonight’s class is hosted by local photographer Lydia Stern centering on inspiration and manifestation of goals through “vision boarding.”

Each creative host has been asked to ensure the end result of their workshop leads to “fostering self awareness, reducing anxiety, increasing social skills and exploring emotions.”

The program goal is to keep “minds positively active and our spirits connected” during challenging times.

“We encourage people to be a part of the live event and to have folks connecting with one another,” said DalportoMcDowell. “Energy is contagious.”

Adding to the accessibility of the courses, only basic materials will be required and classes will be suitable for all ages and ability levels.

Dalporto-McDowell said that, although the program ends in March, there is potential for it to continue depending on funding and community needs.

Visit crestedbutteartsfestival. org for information, Zoom links and ways to support the program.

