Home

The end of a homeschool era

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 6:58pm News Staff
Margaret Cranor looks back on three decades of teaching

By Alan Wartes

If a time lapse video camera — positioned above the Cranor family dining room table — had recorded the last 29 years in the lives of the children, the changes we’d see today as we played it back would be breathtaking: Five kids sprouting into adulthood, nourished by a stream of books (later joined by computers) and tailor-made projects and experiences.

Where the same film for most families would have recorded the kids rushing off to school each morning, the Cranors always cleared away breakfast to study at home — guided by the one element in the scene that never wavers, through all

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/

Columns / Opinion

Looking beyond the bubble

By Will Shoemaker

How many times have you ventured beyond the confines of the Gunnison Valley and witnessed something new or intriguing because it’s different?

Signal Peak: A Complete Streets redux
A tale of the tourism tape
Of teens, trout and tunes
Owing more than just a monument
Lines drawn in the sage

Gunnison Country Times

218 N. Wisconsin Street
Gunnison, CO 81230
Phone: 970-641-1414